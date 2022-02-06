Brokers Offer Predictions for Hudbay Minerals Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:HBM)

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now expects that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.20 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.16. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ FY2026 earnings at ($0.10) EPS.

Get Hudbay Minerals alerts:

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The mining company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $358.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.84 million. Hudbay Minerals had a negative net margin of 16.19% and a positive return on equity of 0.68%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$17.50 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$11.50 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$11.50 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.98.

Hudbay Minerals stock opened at $7.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of -8.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Hudbay Minerals has a 12-month low of $5.22 and a 12-month high of $9.60.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. L1 Capital Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,092,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,827,511 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $45,470,000 after buying an additional 55,306 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 128.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,740,965 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $23,328,000 after buying an additional 2,102,057 shares during the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 328.8% in the 3rd quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,444,645 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $15,230,000 after buying an additional 1,874,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 960,499 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,984,000 after buying an additional 5,746 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

About Hudbay Minerals

HudBay Minerals, Inc operates as a mining company. The firm engages in the production of copper concentrate, molybdenum concentrate and zinc metal. It focuses on the discovery, production and marketing of base and precious metals. The company was founded on January 16, 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.