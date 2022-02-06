Brokers Set Expectations for Pioneer Natural Resources’ Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:PXD)

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial raised their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 2nd. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now forecasts that the oil and gas development company will earn $6.07 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $5.39. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources’ Q2 2022 earnings at $6.16 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $6.18 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $6.25 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $24.66 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $23.18 EPS.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas development company reported $4.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.26. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 11.48%. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. MKM Partners cut their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities raised their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Bank of America downgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $216.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.76.

Shares of NYSE PXD opened at $227.85 on Friday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $126.86 and a 52 week high of $232.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $194.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $55.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.81.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,113,046 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $3,918,852,000 after buying an additional 1,098,706 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,922,031 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $2,151,697,000 after buying an additional 2,011,643 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,166,661 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $839,593,000 after buying an additional 59,286 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,408,225 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $734,013,000 after buying an additional 179,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,299,002 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $714,023,000 after buying an additional 142,272 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 900 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.39, for a total value of $165,951.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 8,235 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.86, for a total value of $1,489,382.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

