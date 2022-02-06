Brooks Automation Inc (NASDAQ:AZTA) Insider Jesus Linda De Sells 191 Shares

Brooks Automation Inc (NASDAQ:AZTA) insider Jesus Linda De sold 191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.59, for a total value of $19,594.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of AZTA stock opened at $86.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $94.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.08. Brooks Automation Inc has a 12 month low of $70.17 and a 12 month high of $124.79. The company has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.92 and a beta of 1.76.

Get Brooks Automation alerts:

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:AZTA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.66). The company had revenue of $136.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.53 million. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 11.20%. On average, equities analysts expect that Brooks Automation Inc will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.85%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brooks Automation from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th.

Brooks Automation Company Profile

Azenta, Inc is a provider of life sciences solutions. The firm also provides a �cold-chain sample management solutions and genomic services across areas such as drug development, clinical research, and advanced cell therapies for the �pharmaceutical, biotech, academic, and healthcare institutions globally.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Brooks Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brooks Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.