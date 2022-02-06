BWS Financial Boosts Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) Price Target to $52.00

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) had its price target hoisted by BWS Financial from $44.00 to $52.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Hawkins from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

HWKN opened at $40.03 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $845.15 million, a PE ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 0.90. Hawkins has a 1 year low of $27.98 and a 1 year high of $41.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.08. Hawkins had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 7.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hawkins will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This is a positive change from Hawkins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. Hawkins’s payout ratio is presently 22.96%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hawkins in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Hawkins during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Hawkins in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hawkins during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Hawkins by 94,328.6% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,610 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 6,603 shares in the last quarter. 58.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hawkins

Hawkins, Inc engaged in the distribution, blending, and manufacture of chemicals and specialty ingredients for a wide variety of industries. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment provides g industrial chemicals, products, and services to the agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

