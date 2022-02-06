C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $94.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.94% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Improving freight market conditions are aiding C.H. Robinson. Total revenues rose 42.5% in 2021 due to higher volumes and higher pricing, amid tight capacity. The company’s measures to reward its shareholders are encouraging. In 2021, C.H. Robinson returned approximately $886 million to its shareholders through dividends ($277 million) and share buybacks ($609 million). Shares of the company have outperformed its industry in a year owing to its shareholder-friendly measures and the improvement in its operations due to increased freight demand. However, rising operating expenses (rose 19% year over year in 2021) have the potential to limit the company’s bottom line. Rising capital expenditures are an added headwind. For 2022, the company expects capex of $90-$100 million. C.H. Robinson’s weak liquidity position is also concerning.”

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CHRW. KeyCorp cut their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Vertical Research raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Bank of America raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup increased their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $125.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, C.H. Robinson Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.00.

CHRW opened at $88.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $103.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.86. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a one year low of $84.67 and a one year high of $112.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 40.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Mac S. Pinkerton sold 540 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.79, for a total transaction of $50,646.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Chris Obrien sold 9,302 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.32, for a total value of $877,364.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,154 shares of company stock valued at $5,566,873. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 443.5% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 837 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the period. 91.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

