Caas Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 82,572 Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 82,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $11,928,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 73.3% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 509.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 97.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on DLR. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $187.00 to $172.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.54.

Shares of NYSE DLR opened at $145.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $162.58 and a 200-day moving average of $158.48. The company has a market capitalization of $41.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.29. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.65 and a 12 month high of $178.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 195.78%.

In related news, Director William G. Laperch sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.38, for a total value of $332,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.31, for a total value of $8,415,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,350 shares of company stock valued at $8,806,973 over the last 90 days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

