Caas Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 450,000 Sovos Brands Inc (NASDAQ:SOVO)

Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Sovos Brands Inc (NASDAQ:SOVO) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 450,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,278,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Sovos Brands in the third quarter valued at $419,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Sovos Brands in the third quarter valued at $852,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sovos Brands in the third quarter valued at $1,116,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Sovos Brands in the third quarter valued at $1,194,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sovos Brands in the third quarter valued at $2,093,000. 89.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SOVO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Sovos Brands in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Sovos Brands in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Sovos Brands in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Sovos Brands in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Sovos Brands in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Shares of Sovos Brands stock opened at $13.72 on Friday. Sovos Brands Inc has a twelve month low of $12.64 and a twelve month high of $17.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.71.

Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $178.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.51 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sovos Brands Inc will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sovos Brands Profile

Sovos Brands Inc is a food company. Its brand portfolio includes Rao’s, a premium line of pasta sauces, pizza sauces, dry pastas, frozen entrees and soups; noosa, a premium yoghurt made with whole milk and wildflower honey; Birch Benders, a line of better-for-you pancake and waffle mixes; and Michael Angelo’s, a line of premium frozen Italian entr?es.

