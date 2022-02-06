Cabot (NYSE:CBT) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Cabot (NYSE:CBT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Cabot from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Cabot from a sell rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. Barclays increased their target price on Cabot from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. UBS Group cut their target price on Cabot from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on Cabot from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cabot presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $71.13.

Get Cabot alerts:

Shares of CBT stock opened at $62.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.52 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.56 and its 200 day moving average is $54.73. Cabot has a twelve month low of $47.08 and a twelve month high of $65.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.18. Cabot had a return on equity of 28.88% and a net margin of 2.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Cabot will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.55%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cabot by 6.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,768,169 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $328,382,000 after acquiring an additional 371,757 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cabot by 12.7% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,429,148 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $171,869,000 after acquiring an additional 386,016 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Cabot by 3.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,499,126 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $125,256,000 after acquiring an additional 93,211 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cabot by 13.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,220,088 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $111,271,000 after buying an additional 265,802 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Cabot by 32.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,808,255 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $102,944,000 after buying an additional 441,649 shares during the period. 89.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cabot

Cabot Corp. is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company. Its products are rubber and specialty grade carbon blacks, specialty compounds, fumed metal oxides, activated carbons, inkjet colorants, and aerogel. The company operates through the following segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.