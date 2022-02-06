Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Shares Purchased by Evoke Wealth LLC

Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) by 9.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,506 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CZR. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 67.4% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 2,523 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth about $487,000. Natixis raised its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 122.5% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 19,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,227,000 after buying an additional 10,920 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 2,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castle Hook Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,432,000. 93.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

Shares of CZR opened at $78.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.00 and a 52 week high of $119.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $85.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.61.

In other Caesars Entertainment news, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 1,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total value of $119,241.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 5,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.43, for a total transaction of $466,333.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 12,632 shares of company stock valued at $1,058,574 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on CZR. TheStreet downgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $140.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $127.00 target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $191.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.19.

Caesars Entertainment Profile

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CZR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR).

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.