Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Acquires 1,800 Shares of Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,112 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Daqo New Energy were worth $576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Daqo New Energy by 94.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 489 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Daqo New Energy by 52.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,183 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Daqo New Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Daqo New Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Daqo New Energy by 96.3% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. 49.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DQ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Daqo New Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $79.00 target price (up from $52.00) on shares of Daqo New Energy in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Daqo New Energy from $146.50 to $139.10 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Daqo New Energy from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Daqo New Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.18.

Shares of DQ stock opened at $37.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.65 and its 200 day moving average is $54.24. Daqo New Energy Corp. has a 12 month low of $34.47 and a 12 month high of $130.33.

Daqo New Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of polysilicon products. It involves in the manufacture and sale of polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures, who further process the polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was founded by Guang Fu Xu on November 22, 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

