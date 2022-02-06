Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Purchases 2,400 Shares of 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) by 16.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,684 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in 21Vianet Group were worth $289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VNET. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in 21Vianet Group by 4.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 37,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in 21Vianet Group during the second quarter valued at $328,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of 21Vianet Group by 12.8% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 123,384 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,832,000 after purchasing an additional 14,008 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of 21Vianet Group by 113.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 695,252 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $15,964,000 after purchasing an additional 369,556 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 21Vianet Group by 17.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,084,728 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $93,744,000 after purchasing an additional 618,460 shares during the period. 72.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get 21Vianet Group alerts:

VNET opened at $8.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. 21Vianet Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.28 and a fifty-two week high of $44.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -6.26 and a beta of 0.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.86 and its 200 day moving average is $14.48.

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. 21Vianet Group had a negative net margin of 8.26% and a negative return on equity of 6.61%. The company had revenue of $242.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.32 million. As a group, analysts expect that 21Vianet Group, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

VNET has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 21Vianet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. HSBC upgraded shares of 21Vianet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.40 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of 21Vianet Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $32.80 to $11.50 in a report on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.78.

21Vianet Group Profile

VNET Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of carrier-neutral internet data center services. Its services include interconnectivity, colocation or data center managed hosting services, and cloud services. The company was founded by Sheng Chen and Jun Zhang on October 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET).

Receive News & Ratings for 21Vianet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 21Vianet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.