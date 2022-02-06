Calix (NYSE:CALX) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Calix (NYSE:CALX) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $56.00 price objective on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Calix provides the cloud, software platforms, systems and services required for communications service providers to simplify their business, excite their subscribers and grow their value. “

Get Calix alerts:

CALX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Westpark Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Calix from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Calix from $58.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Calix from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. TheStreet cut Calix from a b rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Calix from $58.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $59.88.

Shares of CALX opened at $50.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.51. Calix has a twelve month low of $31.65 and a twelve month high of $80.95.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $176.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.92 million. Calix had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 35.09%. Calix’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Calix will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Calix news, EVP Shane Todd Marshall Eleniak sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.77, for a total transaction of $1,319,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,750,250 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CALX. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in shares of Calix in the second quarter worth approximately $358,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Calix by 4.3% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,861 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,466,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Calix by 5,693.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 88,410 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,247,000 after buying an additional 86,884 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Calix by 10.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 110,481 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,247,000 after buying an additional 10,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Calix by 2.4% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 20,867 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $991,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Calix

Calix, Inc provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to realize the unified access network. The firm offers broadband communications access systems and software for fiber and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers to transform their networks and connect to their residential and business subscribers.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Calix (CALX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Calix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.