Canadian Utilities Limited (OTCMKTS:CDUAF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Canadian Utilities Limited (OTCMKTS:CDUAF) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.14.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CDUAF shares. TD Securities upped their price objective on Canadian Utilities from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

CDUAF stock opened at $28.07 on Friday. Canadian Utilities has a 12-month low of $23.66 and a 12-month high of $30.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.09.

Canadian Utilities Ltd. engages in the provision of business solutions to companies in the utilities, energy, structures and logistics, and technologies sector. It operates through the following business units: Electricity, Pipelines & Liquids, and Corporate & Other. The Electricity segment delivers electricity generation, transmission, distribution, and related infrastructure solutions.

