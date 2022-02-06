Canadian Utilities Limited (OTCMKTS:CDUAF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Canadian Utilities Limited (OTCMKTS:CDUAF) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.14.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CDUAF shares. TD Securities upped their price objective on Canadian Utilities from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

CDUAF stock opened at $28.07 on Friday. Canadian Utilities has a 12-month low of $23.66 and a 12-month high of $30.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.09.

About Canadian Utilities

Canadian Utilities Ltd. engages in the provision of business solutions to companies in the utilities, energy, structures and logistics, and technologies sector. It operates through the following business units: Electricity, Pipelines & Liquids, and Corporate & Other. The Electricity segment delivers electricity generation, transmission, distribution, and related infrastructure solutions.

