Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) Shares Sold by NFJ Investment Group LLC

NFJ Investment Group LLC lowered its holdings in Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) by 4.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 59,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,866 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Cannae were worth $1,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CNNE. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Cannae by 89.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Cannae by 5.3% during the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 8,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Cannae by 16.2% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cannae by 8.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keel Point LLC increased its position in Cannae by 10.9% during the third quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 8,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Cannae alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CNNE opened at $28.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.48 and its 200-day moving average is $32.54. Cannae Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.79 and a 52-week high of $42.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($1.19). Cannae had a net margin of 48.39% and a negative return on equity of 5.06%. The business had revenue of $186.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cannae Holdings, Inc. will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

CNNE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cannae from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Cannae in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock.

About Cannae

Cannae Holdings, Inc engages in the management and operation of a group of companies and investments. It operates through the following segments: Dun & Bradstreet, Optimal Blue, Restaurant Group, and Corporate and Other. The Dun & Bradstreet segment offers business decision data and analytics. The Optimal Blue segment is involved in secondary market solutions and actionable data services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE).

Receive News & Ratings for Cannae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cannae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.