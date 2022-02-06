Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $10.24

Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$10.24 and traded as high as C$10.58. Canoe EIT Income Fund shares last traded at C$10.58, with a volume of 2,200 shares traded.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$10.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$10.02. The stock has a market cap of C$1.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.91, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a dividend of $0.0789 per share. This represents a yield of 8.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. Canoe EIT Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -176.73%.

Canoe EIT Income Fund is a closed-end investment trust, which objective is to maximize monthly distributions and net asset value while maintaining a diversified investment portfolio. The company was founded on August 5, 1997 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

