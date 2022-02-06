Capital & Counties Properties PLC (LON:CAPC) Sets New 12-Month Low at $30.59

Capital & Counties Properties PLC (LON:CAPC)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 30.59 ($0.41) and last traded at GBX 168.40 ($2.26), with a volume of 1501974 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 171.40 ($2.30).

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CAPC. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Capital & Counties Properties PLC from GBX 185 ($2.49) to GBX 175 ($2.35) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Liberum Capital lifted their price objective on Capital & Counties Properties PLC from GBX 198 ($2.66) to GBX 220 ($2.96) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 155 ($2.08) price objective on shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC in a research report on Monday, January 31st.

The company has a market capitalization of £1.43 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 168.06 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 168.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.95, a current ratio of 7.93 and a quick ratio of 7.71.

Capital & Counties Properties PLC, a property company, engages in investment, development, and management of properties. Its principal properties include Covent Garden, a retail and dining destination in central London. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

