Capital One Financial Weighs in on Southwestern Energy’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:SWN)

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial increased their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Southwestern Energy in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 2nd. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now expects that the energy company will post earnings per share of $0.43 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.38. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Southwestern Energy’s FY2023 earnings at $1.92 EPS.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 55.08% and a positive return on equity of 324.52%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SWN. Wolfe Research cut shares of Southwestern Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.25 target price for the company. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Southwestern Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.04.

SWN opened at $4.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.84. Southwestern Energy has a fifty-two week low of $3.74 and a fifty-two week high of $5.96.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 341,599 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 85,141 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 696,903 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,951,000 after purchasing an additional 77,005 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 326,200 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 33,100 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 93.1% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 26,706 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 12,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 58.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 2,657,827 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $15,070,000 after purchasing an additional 982,612 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.78% of the company’s stock.

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

