Capital One Financial Weighs in on Southwestern Energy’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:SWN)

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial increased their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Southwestern Energy in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 2nd. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now expects that the energy company will post earnings per share of $0.43 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.38. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Southwestern Energy’s FY2023 earnings at $1.92 EPS.
Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 55.08% and a positive return on equity of 324.52%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share.
SWN opened at $4.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.84. Southwestern Energy has a fifty-two week low of $3.74 and a fifty-two week high of $5.96.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 341,599 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 85,141 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 696,903 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,951,000 after purchasing an additional 77,005 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 326,200 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 33,100 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 93.1% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 26,706 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 12,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 58.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 2,657,827 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $15,070,000 after purchasing an additional 982,612 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.78% of the company’s stock.
About Southwestern Energy
Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Southwestern Energy (SWN)
- 3 Inflation-Proof ETFs to Put into Your Portfolio
- Energy, Banks, Industrials: 3 Stocks to Buy in Strong Areas of the Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 1/31 – 2/4
- Ford Gets Dented By Inflation, Supply Chain Issues
- 3 Underrated Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Southwestern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwestern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.