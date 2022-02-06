CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.60.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CARG shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of CarGurus from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of CarGurus from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of CarGurus from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of CarGurus from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Get CarGurus alerts:

In other CarGurus news, COO Samuel Zales sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.28, for a total transaction of $312,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Yann Bruno Gellot sold 1,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total value of $51,726.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 407,925 shares of company stock worth $15,020,628. 21.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of CarGurus by 31.3% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,197,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,881,000 after buying an additional 2,191,237 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of CarGurus by 23.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,120,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,473,000 after buying an additional 1,725,266 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of CarGurus by 0.9% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,167,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,088,000 after buying an additional 18,828 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of CarGurus by 5.1% during the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,138,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,169,000 after buying an additional 102,883 shares during the period. Finally, Par Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CarGurus by 1,795.2% during the second quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,990,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,198,000 after buying an additional 1,885,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CARG opened at $34.10 on Friday. CarGurus has a 1-year low of $22.63 and a 1-year high of $39.77. The company has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.66.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.19. CarGurus had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 24.54%. The business had revenue of $222.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that CarGurus will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

CarGurus Company Profile

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CarGurus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarGurus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.