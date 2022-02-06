CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) VP Yann Bruno Gellot Sells 1,567 Shares

CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) VP Yann Bruno Gellot sold 1,567 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total value of $51,726.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

CARG stock opened at $34.10 on Friday. CarGurus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.63 and a 1 year high of $39.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.66. The firm has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.75, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.71.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.19. CarGurus had a return on equity of 24.54% and a net margin of 13.72%. The firm had revenue of $222.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

CARG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on CarGurus in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on CarGurus from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on CarGurus from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on CarGurus from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.60.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CARG. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in CarGurus in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in CarGurus in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in CarGurus by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in CarGurus in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in CarGurus in the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

CarGurus Company Profile

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

