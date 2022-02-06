Carrefour (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Carrefour (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Carrefour S.A. operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores and cash and carry stores in Europe, the Americas and Asia. Carrefour S.A. is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Carrefour in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Carrefour from €20.10 ($22.58) to €19.70 ($22.13) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.85.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CRRFY opened at $3.88 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.72 and its 200 day moving average is $3.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Carrefour has a fifty-two week low of $3.31 and a fifty-two week high of $4.39.

Carrefour Company Profile

Carrefour SA engages in the provision of supermarkets and retail stores. Its activities include operation and management of hypermarkets; supermarkets; convenience stores; cash and carry stores; and both food and non-food e-commerce websites. The company was founded on July 11, 1959 and is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France.

