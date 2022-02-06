Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Price Target Cut to $220.00

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $400.00 to $220.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on CVNA. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Carvana from $300.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. TheStreet lowered Carvana from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Carvana from $375.00 to $355.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Carvana from $405.00 to $375.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Carvana from $421.00 to $378.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $339.85.

Get Carvana alerts:

Shares of CVNA opened at $150.31 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $207.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $278.39. Carvana has a 52 week low of $130.25 and a 52 week high of $376.83.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 1.00% and a negative return on equity of 10.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 125.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Carvana will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Carvana news, insider Thomas Taira sold 155 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.00, for a total value of $41,230.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Neha Parikh sold 259 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total value of $73,815.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,473 shares of company stock worth $5,125,439 in the last ninety days. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Carvana by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,655,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,238,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937,812 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Carvana by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,622,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,300,510,000 after purchasing an additional 365,024 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Carvana by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,777,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,045,624,000 after purchasing an additional 397,987 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Carvana by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,570,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,983,226,000 after acquiring an additional 50,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Carvana by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,403,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,883,000 after acquiring an additional 171,811 shares in the last quarter. 97.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Carvana

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experience. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales; Wholesale Vehicle Sales; and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle to customers through website.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.