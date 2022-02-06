CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc (NYSE:CCCS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $181.84 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc (NYSE:CCCS) will announce sales of $181.84 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for CCC Intelligent Solutions’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $182.83 million and the lowest is $180.00 million. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that CCC Intelligent Solutions will report full-year sales of $683.04 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $681.20 million to $684.03 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $760.60 million, with estimates ranging from $758.80 million to $763.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover CCC Intelligent Solutions.

CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $176.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.02 million.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered CCC Intelligent Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CCC Intelligent Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Shares of CCCS traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,066,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 864,509. CCC Intelligent Solutions has a 12 month low of $8.58 and a 12 month high of $13.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.04.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $118,840,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,107,000. Glenview Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CCC Intelligent Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,287,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CCC Intelligent Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,422,000. Finally, Think Investments LP acquired a new position in CCC Intelligent Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $417,000. 94.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

