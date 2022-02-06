CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Stock Position Lifted by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,519 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $2,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDW. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in CDW by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 26,406 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,612,000 after buying an additional 2,916 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CDW by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,568 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in shares of CDW in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CDW by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 455 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CDW by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,001 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. 90.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of CDW stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.27, for a total transaction of $663,918.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CDW. Raymond James raised their price target on CDW from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI began coverage on CDW in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on CDW from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.29.

Shares of CDW stock opened at $192.30 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $194.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $191.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $26.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.01, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.11. CDW Co. has a 1-year low of $147.52 and a 1-year high of $208.71.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.08. CDW had a return on equity of 98.82% and a net margin of 5.00%. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CDW

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

