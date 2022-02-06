Cenovus Energy (CVE) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 8th. Analysts expect Cenovus Energy to post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $10.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.74 billion. Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 2.17% and a net margin of 2.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.28) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Cenovus Energy to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CVE stock opened at $15.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.21 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Cenovus Energy has a 1-year low of $6.07 and a 1-year high of $16.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.12.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CVE. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$19.50 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$25.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Friday. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$19.00 target price on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Friday, December 17th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, ATB Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a C$19.50 price target on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cenovus Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.39.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cenovus Energy stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,072 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,394 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Cenovus Energy were worth $172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.86% of the company’s stock.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy, Inc engages in provision of gas and oil. Its activities include development, production, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLS), and natural gas in Canada. The firm operates through four segments: Oil Sands, Conventional, Refining & Marketing, and Corporate & Eliminations.

