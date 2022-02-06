Centaur (CNTR) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $190,903.00

Centaur (CURRENCY:CNTR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. During the last seven days, Centaur has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar. Centaur has a market capitalization of $2.34 million and $190,903.00 worth of Centaur was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Centaur coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002391 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001096 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002390 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.87 or 0.00042709 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46.05 or 0.00110070 BTC.

Centaur (CNTR) is a coin. Centaur’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,764,125,000 coins. Centaur’s official Twitter account is @OfficialCentaur and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Centaur is cntr.finance . Centaur’s official message board is medium.com/centaur

According to CryptoCompare, “Centaur utilizes a semi-decentralised approach to constructing solutions, leveraging on the transparency and security of decentralised architectures while providing a fail-safe layer through centralised systems and processes. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centaur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centaur should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Centaur using one of the exchanges listed above.

