Centaurus Financial Inc. Buys Shares of 200 IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IDXX. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 1,050.0% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 46 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 216.7% in the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. 83.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 6,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $630.22, for a total value of $3,976,688.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 4,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $633.00, for a total transaction of $2,908,635.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $526.44 on Friday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $460.36 and a 1 year high of $706.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $576.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $628.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $44.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.14, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.05.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $801.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $781.83 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.17% and a return on equity of 102.84%. IDEXX Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

IDXX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $732.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $676.20.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

