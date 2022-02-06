Centaurus Financial Inc. Purchases New Position in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS)

Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 109.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,320,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,684,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783,191 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in QuantumScape by 1,837.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,639,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,959,000 after buying an additional 1,554,473 shares during the last quarter. Inherent Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of QuantumScape in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,271,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of QuantumScape during the third quarter worth approximately $22,721,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in QuantumScape by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,531,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,122,000 after purchasing an additional 757,144 shares during the last quarter. 21.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE QS opened at $16.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 42.79 and a current ratio of 42.78. QuantumScape Co. has a one year low of $13.43 and a one year high of $71.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 10.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.04.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on QuantumScape from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of QuantumScape in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.67.

In other news, insider Michael O. Mccarthy III sold 30,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.26, for a total value of $808,597.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Justin E. Mirro sold 50,000 shares of QuantumScape stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.51, for a total value of $1,775,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,417,564 shares of company stock valued at $35,317,097 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.22% of the company’s stock.

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

