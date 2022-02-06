Centaurus Financial Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,859 Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHO. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 9,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,788,000. FundX Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,147,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 924,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,456,000 after buying an additional 49,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $297,000.

Get Invesco Water Resources ETF alerts:

PHO stock opened at $52.27 on Friday. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a twelve month low of $46.37 and a twelve month high of $61.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.31.

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Water Resources ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Water Resources ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.