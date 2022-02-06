Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Centerra Gold’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.15 and the lowest is $0.11. Centerra Gold posted earnings of $0.35 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 60%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.
On average, analysts expect that Centerra Gold will report full-year earnings of $0.71 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.81. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.80. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Centerra Gold.
Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Centerra Gold had a negative net margin of 46.34% and a positive return on equity of 12.71%. The firm had revenue of $220.56 million for the quarter.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Centerra Gold by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 185,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Centerra Gold by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 25,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,036 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Centerra Gold by 5.1% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 226,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 10,931 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Centerra Gold by 0.6% in the third quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 1,927,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,127,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Centerra Gold in the second quarter worth about $103,000. 37.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of Centerra Gold stock opened at $8.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.59. Centerra Gold has a 12-month low of $6.64 and a 12-month high of $11.66.
Centerra Gold Company Profile
Centerra Gold, Inc engages in the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of gold and copper properties. It operates through the following segments: Kumtor, Mount Milligan, and Öksüt. The company was founded on November 7, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
