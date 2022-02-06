Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Centerra Gold’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.15 and the lowest is $0.11. Centerra Gold posted earnings of $0.35 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 60%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Centerra Gold will report full-year earnings of $0.71 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.81. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.80. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Centerra Gold.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Centerra Gold had a negative net margin of 46.34% and a positive return on equity of 12.71%. The firm had revenue of $220.56 million for the quarter.

CGAU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Centerra Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Centerra Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.78.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Centerra Gold by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 185,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Centerra Gold by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 25,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,036 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Centerra Gold by 5.1% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 226,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 10,931 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Centerra Gold by 0.6% in the third quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 1,927,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,127,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Centerra Gold in the second quarter worth about $103,000. 37.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Centerra Gold stock opened at $8.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.59. Centerra Gold has a 12-month low of $6.64 and a 12-month high of $11.66.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

Centerra Gold, Inc engages in the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of gold and copper properties. It operates through the following segments: Kumtor, Mount Milligan, and Öksüt. The company was founded on November 7, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

