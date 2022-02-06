Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $7.22

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$7.22 and traded as high as C$7.41. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund shares last traded at C$7.39, with a volume of 155,373 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$10.00 to C$8.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. CIBC boosted their price target on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$7.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$9.32.

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$7.34 and a 200 day moving average of C$7.22. The stock has a market cap of C$767.95 million and a PE ratio of -9.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 257.63, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund’s payout ratio is currently -73.71%.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

