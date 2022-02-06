Chesapeake Energy Co. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.93 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts (NASDAQ:CHK)

Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.93 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.85.

Get Chesapeake Energy alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Johnson Rice raised Chesapeake Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. MKM Partners raised their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chesapeake Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Chesapeake Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.89.

NASDAQ CHK opened at $66.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.21 and its 200-day moving average is $61.74. Chesapeake Energy has a one year low of $40.00 and a one year high of $73.66.

Chesapeake Energy declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 2nd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 14% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHK. Algebris UK Ltd bought a new position in Chesapeake Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Smith Group Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Sphinx Trading LP bought a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; and Powder River Basin in Wyoming.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.