Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Sets New 52-Week High at $137.00

Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $137.00 and last traded at $135.34, with a volume of 246630 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $134.20.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $167.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Chevron from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.04.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $261.93 billion, a PE ratio of 16.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.17.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by ($0.57). The company had revenue of $48.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.22 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 9.62%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 10.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.85%.

In other news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 39,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.04, for a total transaction of $4,486,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David A. Inchausti sold 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.29, for a total value of $945,288.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 405,282 shares of company stock valued at $50,573,993. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 63.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 64.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chevron (NYSE:CVX)

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

