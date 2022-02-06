Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Stock Position Lifted by Natixis

Natixis grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 785.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,251 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 9,093 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $18,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,700.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 18 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3,100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 32 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. 89.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 200 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,720.00, for a total transaction of $344,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on CMG shares. Wedbush reduced their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,150.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. KeyCorp cut their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $1,850.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. BTIG Research cut their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,150.00 to $1,975.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,630.00 to $1,747.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Chipotle Mexican Grill from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $1,929.00 to $1,920.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,988.07.

Shares of CMG stock opened at $1,483.44 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,256.27 and a 1 year high of $1,958.55. The stock has a market cap of $41.74 billion, a PE ratio of 59.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,597.54 and its 200-day moving average is $1,757.59.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

