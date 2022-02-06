Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) Raised to Outperform at Scotiabank

Scotiabank upgraded shares of Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank currently has C$6.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$4.75.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CHR. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Chorus Aviation from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Cormark reissued a buy rating and set a C$6.25 price objective on shares of Chorus Aviation in a report on Friday, November 12th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Chorus Aviation from C$4.85 to C$4.30 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a buy rating and set a C$5.40 price objective on shares of Chorus Aviation in a report on Monday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chorus Aviation has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$5.36.

Shares of TSE:CHR opened at C$3.93 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$3.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$3.89. The firm has a market capitalization of C$698.17 million and a P/E ratio of -28.69. Chorus Aviation has a 12-month low of C$3.18 and a 12-month high of C$5.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 305.77.

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$274.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$251.00 million. Equities research analysts expect that Chorus Aviation will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various aviation support services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing. The Regional Aviation Services segment includes all three sectors of the regional aviation, such as contract flying, including ACMI and charter operations; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as part sales and technical services.

