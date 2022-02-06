Chubb (NYSE:CB) Given New $240.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Chubb (NYSE:CB) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.17% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CB. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $189.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.31.

Shares of CB opened at $206.59 on Friday. Chubb has a one year low of $155.07 and a one year high of $209.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $193.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $186.12. The stock has a market cap of $88.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.52. Chubb had a net margin of 20.41% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The company had revenue of $8.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Chubb will post 14.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Chubb news, COO John W. Keogh sold 28,494 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.23, for a total transaction of $5,163,967.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 15,385 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.01, for a total value of $3,000,228.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CB. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Chubb by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,008,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,723,131,000 after buying an additional 234,299 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Chubb by 1.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 28,179,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,888,607,000 after buying an additional 364,428 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Chubb by 0.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,192,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,545,004,000 after buying an additional 156,685 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Chubb by 2.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,269,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,152,118,000 after buying an additional 179,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Chubb by 2.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,863,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $773,033,000 after buying an additional 123,014 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

