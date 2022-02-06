Chubb (NYSE:CB) Given New $240.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Chubb (NYSE:CB) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.17% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CB. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $189.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.31.
Shares of CB opened at $206.59 on Friday. Chubb has a one year low of $155.07 and a one year high of $209.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $193.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $186.12. The stock has a market cap of $88.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.31.
In other Chubb news, COO John W. Keogh sold 28,494 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.23, for a total transaction of $5,163,967.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 15,385 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.01, for a total value of $3,000,228.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CB. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Chubb by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,008,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,723,131,000 after buying an additional 234,299 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Chubb by 1.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 28,179,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,888,607,000 after buying an additional 364,428 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Chubb by 0.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,192,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,545,004,000 after buying an additional 156,685 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Chubb by 2.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,269,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,152,118,000 after buying an additional 179,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Chubb by 2.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,863,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $773,033,000 after buying an additional 123,014 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.31% of the company’s stock.
Chubb Company Profile
Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.
