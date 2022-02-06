Churchill China (LON:CHH) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1,752.05

Churchill China plc (LON:CHH) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,752.05 ($23.56) and traded as low as GBX 1,381 ($18.57). Churchill China shares last traded at GBX 1,420 ($19.09), with a volume of 3,164 shares.
The firm has a market capitalization of £156.53 million and a PE ratio of 169.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,704.30 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,752.05.
About Churchill China (LON:CHH)
Featured Articles
- 3 Inflation-Proof ETFs to Put into Your Portfolio
- Energy, Banks, Industrials: 3 Stocks to Buy in Strong Areas of the Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 1/31 – 2/4
- Ford Gets Dented By Inflation, Supply Chain Issues
- 3 Underrated Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Churchill China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.