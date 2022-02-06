Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Shares Bought by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,876 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,125 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Ciena were worth $918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Ciena by 2.6% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,727 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ciena by 4.3% in the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 4,798 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Ciena by 21.2% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ciena by 2.8% in the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 9,146 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ciena by 1.3% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,824 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,185,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Ciena alerts:

In other Ciena news, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.63, for a total transaction of $247,205.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jason Phipps sold 21,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total value of $1,606,243.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,598 shares of company stock worth $2,764,208. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on CIEN shares. Cowen upped their price objective on Ciena from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Ciena from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Ciena from $59.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Ciena from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.86.

Ciena stock opened at $65.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 3.10. Ciena Co. has a 1-year low of $47.52 and a 1-year high of $78.28. The company has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a PE ratio of 20.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.81.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Ciena had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 13.81%. Ciena’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.