Cinctive Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 34,421 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 34,421 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,666,000. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for 1.0% of Cinctive Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 45 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 52 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 285.7% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 54 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. 85.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

In related news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 26,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $631.88, for a total value of $17,013,369.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TMO traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $594.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,393,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,956,409. The stock has a market cap of $234.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.74. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $433.52 and a 52-week high of $672.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $621.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $595.41.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $6.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.27 by $1.27. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 28.14%. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.09 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on TMO. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $635.00 to $657.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $645.31.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.