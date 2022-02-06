Cinctive Capital Management LP Cuts Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Cinctive Capital Management LP trimmed its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 38.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,970 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 13,658 shares during the period. Cinctive Capital Management LP’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $7,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the third quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its stake in Mastercard by 13.8% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 122,963 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $44,909,000 after purchasing an additional 14,944 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Mastercard by 18.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 755,140 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $275,694,000 after purchasing an additional 119,452 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 21.0% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,651 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 37,256.6% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 116,179 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 115,868 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.30, for a total transaction of $28,690,408.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 15,310 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total value of $5,515,580.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 662,938 shares of company stock worth $220,493,126 over the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE MA traded down $7.87 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $382.20. The stock had a trading volume of 6,044,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,467,796. The company has a market capitalization of $375.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.63, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.08. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $306.00 and a 1-year high of $401.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $356.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $355.04.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 122.90% and a net margin of 46.00%. The company’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.32 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 30th that permits the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 22.37%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MA shares. UBS Group started coverage on Mastercard in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $448.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on Mastercard from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Wedbush decreased their price target on Mastercard from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Mastercard from $455.00 to $430.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $426.24.

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

