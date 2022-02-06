Cinctive Capital Management LP Cuts Stock Holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Cinctive Capital Management LP decreased its holdings in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 26.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 44,828 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 16,259 shares during the period. Cinctive Capital Management LP’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $6,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Aptiv during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Aptiv by 102.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 192 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aptiv in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Aptiv by 84.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 323 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Aptiv by 2,304.2% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 577 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. 90.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Aptiv news, SVP Mariya K. Trickett sold 4,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total value of $770,083.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William T. Presley sold 994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.02, for a total transaction of $167,011.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,324 shares of company stock valued at $2,805,552 in the last three months. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Aptiv stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $132.20. 2,619,979 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,123,177. Aptiv PLC has a 1 year low of $127.63 and a 1 year high of $180.81. The company has a market capitalization of $35.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 2.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $156.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. Aptiv had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Aptiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $177.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $200.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $185.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.93.

Aptiv Profile

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

