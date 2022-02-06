Cinctive Capital Management LP Has $6.31 Million Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Cinctive Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 62.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,614 shares during the period. Cinctive Capital Management LP’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $6,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the third quarter worth $29,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in Simon Property Group by 127.7% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Simon Property Group in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Clean Yield Group grew its stake in Simon Property Group by 100.0% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Simon Property Group by 46.9% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Simon Property Group from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Compass Point boosted their target price on Simon Property Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Simon Property Group from $141.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Simon Property Group from $136.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.06.

SPG traded down $0.38 on Friday, hitting $145.18. 1,934,934 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,018,668. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.92 and a 12 month high of $171.12. The company has a market cap of $47.71 billion, a PE ratio of 23.53, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $153.58 and its 200-day moving average is $144.89.

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

