Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) Stock Price Up 6.5%

Cipher Mining Inc (NASDAQ:CIFR) rose 6.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.88 and last traded at $2.80. Approximately 9,596 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 675,831 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.63.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.50.

Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CIFR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Cipher Mining during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Cipher Mining during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Cipher Mining during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Cipher Mining during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Cipher Mining during the fourth quarter worth approximately $94,000.

About Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR)

Good Works Acquisition Corp. entered a definitive agreement for a business combination with Cipher Mining Technologies Inc

