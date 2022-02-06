Citigroup Inc. Acquires 2,173 Shares of AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF)

Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) by 22.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,643 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,173 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in AppFolio were worth $1,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APPF. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of AppFolio during the first quarter worth about $4,105,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of AppFolio during the third quarter worth about $270,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 1.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,219,521 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $172,195,000 after purchasing an additional 18,178 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 0.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 202,446 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 14.1% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,898 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.38% of the company’s stock.

In other AppFolio news, CEO Jason Robert Randall sold 8,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total value of $1,000,109.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Janet Kerr sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.38, for a total value of $42,833.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 36.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AppFolio stock opened at $115.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $119.14 and its 200 day moving average is $125.36. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,924.33 and a beta of 1.03. AppFolio, Inc. has a one year low of $106.88 and a one year high of $185.44.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on APPF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AppFolio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com lowered AppFolio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday.

AppFolio, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based software solutions. The firm caters to small and medium-sized businesses in the property management and legal industries. It offers the following solutions: AppFolio Property Manager, Tenant Screening Services, Maintenance Contact Center, Premium Leads, Tenant Debt Collections and MyCase.

