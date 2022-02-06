Citigroup Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) by 37.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 243,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145,778 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics were worth $1,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $108,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $109,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $74,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 35.0% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $191,000. 75.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on KPTI shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Karyopharm Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.33.

Shares of KPTI stock opened at $9.74 on Friday. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. has a one year low of $4.42 and a one year high of $17.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $735.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.53 and a beta of -0.24.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.01). Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 7,204.16% and a negative net margin of 173.81%. The company had revenue of $37.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.84 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.73) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Company Profile

Karyopharm Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company pioneering novel cancer therapies and dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).

