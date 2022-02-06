Citigroup Inc. Has $1.29 Million Position in Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its holdings in Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC) by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,456 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 7,486 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Stewart Information Services were worth $1,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of STC. AltraVue Capital LLC grew its position in Stewart Information Services by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 12,809 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,722 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,724 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 464,069 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,309,000 after acquiring an additional 141,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Stewart Information Services during the 2nd quarter worth $207,000. 90.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Matthew Morris sold 3,722 shares of Stewart Information Services stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.41, for a total transaction of $291,842.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 6,507 shares of company stock worth $511,660 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on STC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stewart Information Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Stewart Information Services in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock.

NYSE STC opened at $73.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.09. Stewart Information Services Co. has a one year low of $45.58 and a one year high of $81.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.07 and its 200-day moving average is $68.26.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.15%. This is a boost from Stewart Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Stewart Information Services’s payout ratio is presently 13.65%.

Stewart Information Services Profile

Stewart Information Services Corp. is a real estate services company, which engages in the provision of title insurance and settlement-related services. It operates through the Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate segments. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment comprises of searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

