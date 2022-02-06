Citigroup Inc. Sells 158,145 Shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,782 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 158,145 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $1,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boit C F David purchased a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,720 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 8,196 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. 9.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 18th. Finally, Argus lowered Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.34.

NASDAQ VOD opened at $18.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.97. Vodafone Group Plc has a fifty-two week low of $14.53 and a fifty-two week high of $20.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th were paid a dividend of $0.5142 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.9%.

Vodafone Group Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The firms offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text and access data, fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

