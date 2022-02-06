Citigroup Lowers Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) to Neutral

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a $16.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $35.00. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.11% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CLVT. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Clarivate from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Clarivate in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays cut Clarivate from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Clarivate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, TheStreet cut Clarivate from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.75.

Shares of CLVT stock opened at $14.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.80. Clarivate has a one year low of $14.43 and a one year high of $34.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

In other news, insider Mukhtar Ahmed sold 14,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total transaction of $361,534.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider James Gordon Samson sold 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.48, for a total transaction of $774,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 21.95% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLVT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Clarivate by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 376,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,863,000 after buying an additional 45,828 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Clarivate by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 62,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 19,918 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Clarivate by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 69,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 19,580 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Clarivate by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 3,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Clarivate by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 18,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. 79.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clarivate Company Profile

Clarivate Plc engages in the provision of trusted insights and analytics to accelerate the pace of innovation. It operates through the Science and Intellectual Property segments. The Science segment comprises the academic and life science product lines. The Intellectual Property segment includes patent, trademark, domain, and IP management product lines.

