Citigroup Trims Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) Target Price to $188.00

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) had its price objective cut by Citigroup from $248.00 to $188.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

OLED has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Universal Display in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Universal Display from $285.00 to $225.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Universal Display from $275.00 to $225.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Universal Display from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Universal Display from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $225.33.

Shares of NASDAQ OLED opened at $144.25 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $155.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $177.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 35.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.39. Universal Display has a fifty-two week low of $136.92 and a fifty-two week high of $250.82.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.12). Universal Display had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 35.03%. The company had revenue of $143.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Universal Display will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Universal Display in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Universal Display by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,334,000 after buying an additional 3,968 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Universal Display in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,591,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Universal Display by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,907 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Universal Display by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after buying an additional 4,474 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.90% of the company’s stock.

Universal Display Corp. engages in research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies, and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones; portable media devices; tablets; laptop computers and televisions; and specialty and general lighting products.

