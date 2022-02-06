Civilization Trading 2.8% Higher This Week (CIV)

Civilization (CURRENCY:CIV) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 6th. Civilization has a total market capitalization of $40.47 million and $140,055.00 worth of Civilization was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Civilization coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000325 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Civilization has traded up 2.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Civilization alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002413 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00004074 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001080 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002410 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.41 or 0.00041987 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.57 or 0.00109892 BTC.

Civilization Profile

Civilization (CRYPTO:CIV) is a coin. It launched on July 31st, 2021. Civilization’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins. Civilization’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “$CIV is building a staking platform for the DEX world. The Dex / Decentralized crypto space is exploding: in spite of the ups and downs of the market, the daily volume of transactions is simply staggering. Telegram | Discord “

Civilization Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civilization directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Civilization should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Civilization using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Civilization Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Civilization and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.