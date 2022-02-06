Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Civista Bancshares had a net margin of 29.43% and a return on equity of 11.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS.

CIVB stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.22. 39,774 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,876. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $364.03 million, a P/E ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 0.91. Civista Bancshares has a one year low of $18.13 and a one year high of $25.94.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares by 14.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,172 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 5,714 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Civista Bancshares by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,663 shares of the bank’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Civista Bancshares by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,718 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Civista Bancshares in the third quarter valued at about $367,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Civista Bancshares by 145.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 47,205 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,097,000 after buying an additional 27,937 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.44% of the company’s stock.

CIVB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Civista Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Civista Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

About Civista Bancshares

Civista Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the community banking business. It provides financial services through its offices in the Ohio counties of Erie, Crawford, Champaign, Franklin, Logan, Summit, Huron, Ottawa, Madison, Union and Richland. The firm’s primary deposit products are checking, savings, and term certificate accounts, and its lending products are residential mortgage, commercial and installment loans.

